NFL Superstar Tyreek Hill’s Mansion Catches On Fire

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s south Florida mansion reportedly caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Hill reportedly left Dolphins practice to arrive on the scene and monitor the situation with his wife, according to TMZ Sports. The blaze peaked at a two-alarm fire and firefighters battled successfully to put it out, WSVN reported.

WSVN 7 News helicopters captured footage of the blaze as firefighters fought to extinguish the flames.

Dolphins officials also told TMZ that, thankfully, nobody was hurt in the fire.

Still, the $7 million mansion’s catastrophic fire, which authorities are still researching the cause of, is likely an unwelcome distraction for Hill.

While the superstar wide receiver is enjoying an MVP-caliber season, his Dolphins face a pivotal week 18 tilt against division rival Buffalo Bills. The winner will go on to win the AFC East division. If the Dolphins win they’ll secure the AFC’s second seed and home-field advantage for the first couple weeks of the playoffs.

The Dolphins traded for Hill before the 2022 season and he’s been a revelation for them. In two seasons the former Kansas City Chief has put up a prolific 19 receiving touchdowns and over 2400 receiving yards. This season he’s truly been on a heater so the Buffalo Bills, like Davie Fire Rescue, will be looking to cool him off.