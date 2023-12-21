Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Allegedly Had Three Kids With Three Different Women In Four Months: REPORT

These are nothing but allegations, ladies and gentlemen. There’s zero evidence to back any of this up.

And I’m referring to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is having an absolutely incredible MVP season on the gridiron as my Phins sit at a pretty 10-4 on the campaign. But off the field, my man has a little drama going on as he’s dealing with a paternity suit here and a paternity suit there … oh, and another one over there as well.

The Daily Mail reported last week that two women have hit Hill with accusations of being the father of their kids and that he’s not giving them financial support.

One of those women is looking for over $2,500/month that Hill allegedly offered to give her in child support, with the other woman accusing him of having “utter and abject unconcern” for their daughter who is apparently six months old. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Gives Absolutely Amazing Speech (One Of The Best You’ll Ever Hear)

Now, the Daily Mail has revealed that woman No. 3 has come forward about Hill, showing the possibility that Hill may have had three babies with three different women in a time span of just four months.

“A third ex tells us that Hill, 29, is also the dad of her adorable little boy, Tyreek D’Shaun Hill Jr, who was born between those two on March 12,” reads the Daily Mail’s report.

The third baby mama, however, is coming to the defense of Hill, telling the Daily Mail that he’s a grade-A father.

“I can’t speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship because it’s simply none of my business.But what I will say is he is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children,” said the woman.

UPDATE: Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly had a 3rd child this year with 3 different women. 2 of the women have just filed paternity suits. He now reportedly has 7 children and he just got married a couple of weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/cdSOsQAfQY — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 21, 2023

Two women looking for money, the other praising him — I think I’m riding with the latter on this one.