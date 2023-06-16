The Mainstream Music Industry Is Going To Hate This State For Its Taste In Music

Country music icons Morgan Wallen and George Strait are Texas’ favorite country music singers, according to an analysis published in mid-June.

Using data from Google Trends to uncover the most popular music between 2022 and 2023, the website BetTexas found that Wallen and Strait are Lonestar State favorites, which will probably drive the mainstream music industry up a wall. Rounding out the lineup were Luke Combs in third, Zach Bryan in fourth and Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson tied for fifth place.

What might be most surprising is how much Wallen outranked Strait in the overall scores. While fans of Wallen understand the cultural, social and emotional impact his music has had on the country over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and into the last year, the mainstream music industry still hates him.

Wallen is still the top selling artist in the country, having broken record after record since the release of his album “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The surprise release of his follow-up album “One Thing At A Time” only pushed him further into the stratosphere and cemented his place in the history books.

But boring media nobodies can’t get over that one time he used a racial slur while telling off one of his drunk best friends. Wallen was almost canceled at the time, but did all the work necessary to learn from his mistakes and move forward with a fresh mindset.

Slate magazine writer Chris Molanphy said earlier this year that the only reason people like Wallen’s music is because we’re trying to “own the libs.” Obviously, this couldn’t be further from the truth. We love Wallen’s music because, like Strait’s, it speaks to the depths of an American culture that city-dwelling coastal slug people won’t admit makes up a majority of the nation. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Shares Devastating Injury That Changed His Life)

More than that, Wallen’s music is designed to get right to the heart of the Millennial and Gen Z experience. His number-one hit “Last Night” is one of the most relatable songs for anyone who has experienced heartbreak and the chaos that goes with it.

So, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s a favorite down in Texas. Sometimes I feel like southerners are the only people trying to keep the culture of this country alive.