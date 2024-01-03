Tom Pritzker Named In Newly Released Epstein Docs

A member of the powerful Pritzker family is named in newly released court documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Tom Pritzker, chairman of Hyatt Hotels and CEO of the Pritzker Organization, allegedly slept with prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to a newly released transcript of a deposition from Giuffre in May 2016. (RELATED: ‘Great Friendship’: British Watchdog Releases Personal Emails Between Jeffrey Epstein And Former Banking Executive)

READ THE DEPOSITION:

“All right, if I were to ask you the question how many times you had sex with Tom Pritzker, do you know what that question means?”

“I believe so,” Giuffre replied.

“All right, what is the answer to that question?”

“I believe I was with Tom once,” she stated.

The first tranche of the Jeffrey Epstein documents was released Wednesday as part of years-long litigation between Giuffre and Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in his abuse of minors. Her attorney told NewsNation Wednesday she has “nothing to say” about the documents.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges. His death did not get recorded by cameras and has been ruled a suicide.

Former President Bill Clinton and disgraced Prince Andrew are among the notable figures named in the documents. The files were released after an appeal from a Jane Doe caused confusion about whether the release might be delayed.

The Pritzker family is worth a combined $32.5 billion, Forbes estimated in 2020, and the family is one of the most powerful in Democratic politics. Thomas Pritzker is a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, a project of the left-leaning Aspen Institute, an organization that has advocated for online censorship to combat “misinformation” and “disinformation” on social media.

J.B. Pritzker is the sitting governor of Illinois and widely considered a prospective Democratic presidential candidate in future election cycles. He is worth $3.5 billion and used his considerable fortune to help win his seat in the 2018 midterm elections. He and his wife founded the Pritzker Family Foundation and used it to give money to educational institutions and left-wing organizations, according to Influence Watch.

His sister Penny Pritzker is a former Obama administration official who was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead Ukraine’s economic recovery. She is also a member of the Harvard Corporation, one of Harvard’s governing authorities that received widespread criticism for how the school handled former Harvard President Claudine Gay’s plagiarism scandal.

Transgender family member James Pritzker, who identifies as Jennifer Pritzker, has also used the Pritzker family fortune to bankroll the transgenderism movement, according to Tablet Magazine.

A philanthropist, Pritzker donates to LGBT causes through the Tawani Foundation, such as a $2 million gift to the University of Victoria to establish its chair in transgender studies. Pritzker’s foundation funded LGBT organization Howard Brown Health’s expansion of LGBT healthcare procedures.

The Tawani Foundation also funded litigation from the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union to fight a Tennessee law requiring businesses to post a sign outside of bathrooms that accommodate transgender people.