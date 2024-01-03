UFC Champion Sean Strickland Calls America Soft, And Has One Of The Wildest Explanations Possible For Why

Current middleweight UFC champion Sean Strickland appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast to dish out some wild takes, and one of them was a doozy.

Strickland made some great points about how everybody is so soft today, particularly Americans.

“The world’s getting f**king soft dude,” Strickland told Von in the interview.

“We live in this world now where people can just say whatever the f**k they want, and I don’t think that helps people get like hard,” he continued.

“So it’s like I could go online right now. I could go on the interwebs and I could start telling you to go f**k yourself. F**k your mother. F**k your girlfriend. F**k you, and any kind of recourse that you do — you’ll get in trouble for it,” the fighter noted. “If you do something to me you’ll go to prison … but we weren’t always like that.”

Strickland then pointed to former President Andrew Jackson, who he called “one of the greatest Presidents we’ve ever had,” as an example of when we weren’t soft. (RELATED: MMA Superstar Khamzat Chimaev Posts Shocking Photo Revealing Sickness That Cost Him Title Fight)

“This man killed a man because he implied his wife was a whore. Just the pure implication of ‘your wife is a whore’ — he killed this man. One of the greatest men of our f**king time. And now it’s like — you know — the government has like slowly just took the nuts away from men.”

Strickland was likely referring to the 1806 duel between Jackson and Tennessee attorney Charles Dickinson. According to Kentucky History, “The quarrel between the two men began as comments were made by Dickinson about Jackson’s wife, Rachel.”

When men were men!

Strickland will defend his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 next month.