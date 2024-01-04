Kevin Costner Reportedly Spends New Years Eve With His New Woman

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner reportedly spent his New Year’s Eve with the latest lady in his life.

Rumors started swirling around Costner spending the end of the holiday season with Jewel after the pair were both spotted in Colorado, according to the Daily Mail. Just a day or so before 2024, Jewel shared a post on Instagram from the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride, while Costner was spotted in neighboring Aspen.

Costner’s love life hit headlines in October 2022, when rumors started spreading about his then-wife Christine Baumgartner demanding he quit his hit television series “Yellowstone” over its demanding shooting schedule. Baumgartner addressed those rumors eight months later, shortly after she filed for divorce from Costner, saying she never asked him to leave the show. Their divorce was finalized in September 2023.

The true issue behind Kevin Costner’s marital woes has been revealed https://t.co/LdaFKkG5qo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 26, 2023

But Costner might well be leaving anyway. There is absolutely nothing set in stone about the upcoming final episodes of “Yellowstone” or its spin-off series “2024,” but both are slated for release within a year or so. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Physically Fought Taylor Sheridan Years Before Their Lawsuit)

In early December, Costner sparked relationship rumors with Jewel after the pair were caught hanging out on Richard Branson’s Necker Island together, having flown out there together. Sources claimed they were getting very cozy together, so I guess we’ll just have to see how this one plays out.