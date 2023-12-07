‘Yellowstone’ Star Physically Fought Taylor Sheridan Years Before Their Lawsuit

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser admitted in a resurfaced interview that he and the show’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, got into a physical altercation years before working together.

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch is currently suing Hauser’s coffee company, Free Rein, for trademark infringement. The suit cites unfair competition and false advertising, and Sheridan is seeking permanent injunctive relief, damages, and profits from Hauser. But this isn’t the first time the two tough as nails men have come head-to-head.

During a 2022 interview with Men’s Journal, Hauser admitted that he and Sheridan got into a fight the second time they ever met. He wouldn’t go into detail about the altercation, but he did note that sometimes a bit of a punch-up can solve more than talking things through.

While literally everyone else only found out Taylor Sheridan’s company is suing Cole Hauser’s company today … ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ reported this news ages ago Keep up #yellowstone fam https://t.co/01qKoIOcVX — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 6, 2023

When asked if he’d ever gotten into a bar fight, Hauser replied, “Does a bear s— in the woods? I’ve probably been in one on every continent. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the shit out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Huge Announcement On Future Of Show, Kevin Costner And Next Spinoff)

Let’s just hope this legal fight doesn’t stop us from seeing the finale of “Yellowstone.” With just a few episodes left to go, I will physically fight both Hauser and Sheridan if they fuck this up for us (the fans) any more than the show’s lead Kevin Costner, and the Hollywood strikes already did.