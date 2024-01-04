Rich Get Richer: Baltimore Raves Just Added Dalvin Cook

The Baltimore Ravens are adding free agent running back Dalvin Cook to an already stacked roster after the former New York Jet cleared waivers Thursday, ESPN reported.

Cook will be a member of the Ravens’ practice squad, according to the outlet. The running back, whom the Jets released Tuesday, brings a wealth of experience to an impressive running back lineup including veteran Gus Edwards and spark plug Justice Hill.

Though Cook’s time in New York fell short of the overhyped expectations, he can still provide value to the Ravens and MVP-candidate quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The four-time Pro Bowler can be a legit threat catching the ball out of the backfield so he’s more dynamic than hard nose runner Edwards, and his 210 pound frame gives him a little bit more bang than the smaller Justice Hill.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency @LAASportsEnt The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/U5oeNgYiDd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2024



He joins an offense that also includes speedsters in rookie wideout Zay Flowers and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and of course the always flashy Odell Beckham Jr. (RELATED: New York Jets, Dalvin Cook Mutually Agree To Part Ways; Could Sign With Super Bowl Contender: REPORT)

While the Ravens do have a week 18 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re likely to rest most of their starters as they’ve already secured the AFC’s first seed and a first round bye in the playoffs. That means Baltimore will have more than two weeks to get Cook up to speed on the playbook and Cook will have time to build some chemistry with MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson before the pair even have to take a snap.

Talk about unfair!

Now, some may be looking at this signing as an afterthought, citing Cook’s paltry 214 yards with the Jets this season. But the Baltimore Ravens are no New York Jets. For starters, Cook will have an actual QB to hand him the ball and not the lifeless corpse of whichever poor reclamation project the Jets are trotting out at signal caller any given week. But also, the Ravens attack is designed around the run game. I think he could have a solid shot at being an impact player in the postseason and compete for a ring.