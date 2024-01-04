Fans Are Freaking Out After All-SEC Running Back Quinshon Judkins Announces Shocking Transfer News

University of Mississippi football fans are in shambles after news broke that All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Judkins enters the portal, according to 247 sports, following a stellar season in which he racked up 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,699 all-purpose yards.

Ole Miss fans are speculating that there may be foul play.

“Could the offer he’s getting just be a play by someone to f**k with our financials as we try to get OL?” one fan asked on an Ole Miss message board.

#OleMiss RB Quinshon Judkins entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/qxEUMEQgux — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) January 4, 2024

Another popular Twitter account said the new development “reeks of tampering” and implored the NCAA to do something, noting that Ole Miss is coming off of a strong finish and will be returning many of their offensive starters next year.

Quinshon Judkins entering the portal reeks of tampering. • All but guaranteed to have the starting RB job • All key offensive players running it back after historic Ole Miss season • Ole Miss set to be Preseason Top 5 A MAJOR program offered up here.@NCAA do something pic.twitter.com/TG5CXgCfHt — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 4, 2024

The irony is that the transfer portal, which head coach Lane Kiffin used so brilliantly this season, is now helping one of the Rebels’ best players slip away. (RELATED: LSU Football Fires Matt House And Other Defensive Staff. Will It Fix Anything?)

Kiffin brought in over 40 new players through the portal en route to the program’s first ever 11-win season.

Now, 20-year old Judkins will now use the very same portal to leave the Rebels high and dry. Transfer portal giveth, transfer portal taketh away.

While it’s difficult to predict exactly where he’ll end up, the Crimson Tide seem like a safe bet to land the Alabama native.