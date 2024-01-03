LSU Football Fires Matt House And Other Defensive Staff. Will It Fix Anything?

Wowzers.

After yet another lackluster season in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers are making a massive change, firing essentially the entire defensive staff following an atrocious season.

In a statement released to the press, head coach Brian Kelly announced the firings of defensive coordinator Matt House, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

LSU fans rejoiced at the team’s decision to, literally, clean House.

One can hardly blame them for celebrating. A mediocre bowl win and a 13th place finish in The AP Top 25 is a far cry from their glory days of winning national titles. (RELATED: LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer)

House’s defense, which gave up a whopping 416 yards per game, appeared to be built of straw rather than brick. The Tigers defense was ranked 105th in college football, according to LSU beat reporter Lonn Phillips Sullivan.

The drastic move makes 2023 a make-or-break year for head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly had massive shoes to fill after taking over for the beloved 2019 National Champion Ed Orgeron in 2022. All Kelly has done in his two seasons is float in the middle, winning 10 games including a pair of bowls but also failing to reach the college football playoff.

Kelly’s big move ties his job security indelibly to the performance of the team’s defense next season. If he doesn’t find a stud to fill the job and shore up the SEC’s worst defense, it could be Kelly on the chopping block next year.