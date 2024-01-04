REPORT: Son Of Famous Stylist Paul Mitchell Found Dead In Swimming Pool

Angus Mitchell, the son of famous hairdresser Paul Mitchell, died at age 53 after appearing to have drowned in a swimming pool at his Honolulu home, according to law enforcement sources, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Officials pronounced Angus dead at the scene after arriving at the residence around 6:00 a.m., according to the outlet. The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“My former boss Angus Mitchell passed away this morning,” a man named Greg Lopez wrote Thursday morning on Twitter. “I was blessed to have his blessing over my family and career – he also gave me the best office I could ever ask for. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Video shows Angus spending time with friends while listening to Hawaiian music at his home Tuesday, TMZ reported.

Angus was the co-owner of John Paul Mitchell Systems, the company founded by his father in 1980, according to the outlet. The younger Mitchell inherited his father’s stake in the company and its schools after he died of pancreatic cancer in 1989.

Angus opened the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010 after working in Hawaii for several years, the outlet reported. Most of his hairstyling ability came from his father’s teachings. He also attended hairstyling school. Angus was known as a teacher, model and spokesman for MITCH, a men’s underwear line by John Paul Mitchell Systems. (RELATED: Legendary ‘Love Story’ Actor Dead At 82)

Angus has received multiple awards throughout his career, including the #1 Platform Artist by Be Magazine and three awards on behalf of the Alternative Hair Show, which fundraises for leukemia research. Angus also has an entire day named after him in Beverly Hills.