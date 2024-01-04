Georgia Teen Arrested For Alleged Murder Of High School Football Player Before State Finals: REPORT

A teen was arrested and charged with the murder of high school football star Brandon Smith, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reported Tuesday.

19-year-old A’darius Jashawn Williams allegedly shot Smith dead in a wooded area near a local police station according to the GBI. The alleged incident reportedly took place a day before Smith’s team’s historic state championship match, the first in 25 years for the school.

The GBI revealed that the fatal shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between Williams and Smith, although the specifics of the alleged dispute remain undisclosed. The community mourns the loss of Smith, who was reported missing Dec. 9 after failing to return home, according to the GBI. This sparked a frantic search which reportedly ended on Dec. 10 with the discovery of his body. (RELATED: Police Charge Former High School Football Teammate For Allegedly Killing His Best Friend)

Maxine Smith, the grandmother who reportedly raised Brandon since infancy, expressed her grief and determination to seek justice for her grandson. She described her last interaction with Brandon, sensing his trouble but unaware of the gravity of the situation until it was too late, according to the New York Post (NYP). “The way he looked at me like he wanted to tell me something he couldn’t,” Smith told the outlet. She vowed to not rest until his killer is brought to justice, the NYP reported.

The Manchester High School reportedly mourns the loss of Smith where he studies and plays football. His teammates paid tribute to him during the championship game, carrying his No. 52 jersey onto the field, the NYP reported.