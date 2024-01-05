Biden Returns To Mic After Pro-Democracy Speech To Add Three Ominous Words

President Joe Biden returned to the mic Friday after a pro-democracy speech to add three ominous words.

“I understand power,” Biden told the audience with a grin after accepting an embrace from First Lady Jill Biden, who rushed on stage after her husband finished his speech.

Biden, after an angry speech on “democracy,” comes back to yell, “I UNDERSTAND POWER!” pic.twitter.com/c9UxB7KDuN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

Biden delivered his address at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, ahead of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CBS News reported. The president commemorated the occasion with criticisms against former President Donald Trump, who he said is “trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election.”

“Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about,” Biden said. “The choice is clear. Donald Trump’s campaign is about him, not America, not you. Donald Trump’s campaign is obsessed with the past, not the future. He’s willing to sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power. Our campaign is different.”

The speech was Biden’s first campaign speech this election year, according to the outlet. The president stood in front of several American flags before he was ushered away from the podium by the first lady. (RELATED: Joe Biden Faces Yet Another Mutiny, This Time Within His Own Campaign Staff)

“Thank you all so very much,” Biden said in the video, gesturing to the audience. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The Biden campaign recently released an ad that referred to a dangerous “extremist movement” moving throughout the United States while flashing photos of groups of people holding Trump flags and attempting to enter the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Historians urged the President to use more aggressive language regarding the 2024 election.