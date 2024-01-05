Ruthless Reporter Roasts Bald New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has an adorable rapport with the Big Apple’s typically adversarial media.

A few weeks ago, a reporter poked fun at his portly figure, and this week the media took shots at the follically challenged skipper’s lack of hair.

Daboll, gazing listlessly at a reporter, interrupted the journalist mid-question Friday to say, “sorry, just looking at your hair.”

“My hair?” the reporter asked before snapping back with, “jealous?”

The room erupted into laughter and the bald Daboll cracked a wry smile, retorting, “Yeah, I am” before telling the journalist to flip his phone around and take a look at it. (RELATED: NFL Superstar Breaks Down Massive Controversial Play — Did The Refs Blow It?)

Daboll then looked up at his own head and joked, “that’s been going on about 30 years so … yeah. I forgot the question.”

This might be the greatest coach/reporter exchange I’ve seen all season. Brian Daboll: “Sorry, I’m looking at your hair.” Reporter: “You jealous?” 💀pic.twitter.com/5xP6eet72R — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2024

Well, I’m glad everyone’s having fun in what has otherwise been a MISERABLE season for the Giants.

All due respect to Dabs, I don’t want to pile on to the gaggle of sports writers who are calling him fat and bald to his face, but he hasn’t done the best job with the team this year.

The 2022 NFL Head Coach of the Year’s team has taken a major step back in 2023. Yes, they’ve had two quarterbacks and a whole squadron of offensive linemen get hurt, so it’s not entirely on him, but the NFL judges you on results and the 5-11 New York Giants certainly don’t have any.