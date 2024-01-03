‘Out Of My Control’: Saquon Barkley Says It’s A ‘Possibility’ This Season Could Be His Last With New York Giants

Saquon Barkley could very well be on his way out of the Big Apple…

Because after this weekend, the last weekend of the NFL regular season, the New York Giants superstar running back will be in the exact same spot that he was in during the offseason last year — except this time, things feel different. And don’t take it from me, the horse himself is saying it.

The Giants‘ 2023 campaign wraps up Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and with Barkley not having a contract at this point, he realizes there’s a real “possibility” that this upcoming contest could be his last with the franchise.

Last year, Barkley and the G-Men talked about a long-term deal, however, they couldn’t come to an agreement. As a result, Barkley played under the franchise tag.

After this season, Barkley — who has been in the league for six years — will be a free agent. He could be slapped with the franchise tag again, however, he prefers to not go that route and stay with the Giants. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Locker Room Reportedly In A State Of Chaos Due To AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni Beef)

“I’ve mentioned before that I want to be a Giant for life. That was a goal of mine when I got drafted,” Barkley explained to the media Wednesday, per ESPN. “I wanted to leave a legacy here. But it’s out of my control.”

Barkley went on to say that he will test the free agent market if he doesn’t get what he wants from the Giants, and also if they don’t decide to tag him.

“I just want something that is fair. … But, like I said, I get it. It’s a business. If it’s not here, hopefully it’s some other place,” said Barkley.

“I do know that if I’m going to strike, I have to do it now. This is really probably my last opportunity to get a second deal. After that, the way they view running backs and treat running backs, it’s not really ideal if you’re looking at it that way. I would definitely love to get a second deal.”

Saquon Barkley no longer a New York Giant? … what a hell of an offseason this is gonna be.