Boxer Ryan Garcia Shares News Of Second Child With Wife’s Birth … Then Drops Divorce Bombshell

American boxing star Ryan Garcia, known as “King Ry,” stunned fans with a whirlwind of personal announcements Friday night, the Daily Mail reported.

The 25-year-old first took to Instagram to joyously share the birth of his firstborn son, according to the Daily Mail. This revelation was quickly followed by another, more somber announcement: his divorce from Andrea Celina, his model wife and the mother of his newborn child.

Garcia, who built himself an impressive reputation in the boxing ring, revealed the labor for his son, believed to be his second child with Celina and third overall, was remarkably brief, lasting just eight minutes. Expressing his immediate affection, Garcia wrote, “I love him so much already,” alongside a photo of his newborn, per the Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Boxer ‘JoJo’ Diaz Arrested For Child Neglect)

Boxer Ryan Garcia Announces Divorce Almost Immediately After Baby News | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/SORPRi36W9 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2024

However, the tone shifted dramatically within an hour of celebrating the new addition to his family. In a surprising turn, Garcia announced through a now-deleted Instagram post that he and Celina decided to divorce. “As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce,” Garcia said, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite the reported end of their marriage, Garcia emphasized the couple’s continued commitment to co-parenting their children. The post was live for about 12 hours but has been removed, leaving the current status of Garcia and Celina’s relationship somewhat ambiguous, especially in the wake of their son’s birth, the Daily Mail noted. The couple, who have been together since 2019, kept details of their marital status private, never publicly confirming their wedding date.