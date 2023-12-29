Zac Brown Announces Divorce Just Four Months After His Wedding

Famous country music artist Zac Brown and his wife of just four months, Kelly Yazdi, announced their divorce Friday.

The former couple revealed they called it quits on their brand new marriage in a joint statement released to the press, according to TMZ.

“We are in the process of divorce,” they reportedly said. They went on to insist in spite of their failed relationship, their “mutual respect for one another remains.”

Brown and Yazdi reportedly remained dedicated to maintaining mutual respect for one another as they attempted to normalize the new territory that came along with living separate lives.

“We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together,” they said in their statement, TMZ reported.

“As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time,” they reportedly wrote.

The estranged couple were secretly married August 31 in Coweta County, Georgia, according to TMZ. Their wedding came just over one year after Yazdi was spotted wearing a big engagement ring on her finger.

Brown’s fans first picked up on trouble in paradise when they noticed Yazdi had dipped out of social media, the outlet reported. After her brief disappearance, her return was riddled with a number of changes. She had dropped Brown’s last name from hers, and her newly reactivated bio didn’t include any mention of him. She also stopped following Brown on social media, according to the outlet.

All photos, posts and references of Brown were effectively scrubbed from her online profile, which immediately sparked breakup rumors, TMZ reported.

This was Brown’s second marriage. He was previously married to jewelry designer Shelly Brown. Their 12-year marriage ended in 2018. They shared five children together. (RELATED: Maren Morris’ Marriage Comes To An End: REPORT)

Brown and Yazdi had not started their own family.

The estranged couple did not publicly provide a reason for their divorce.