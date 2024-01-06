Waitress Slams Brittany Mahomes For Not Tipping In Viral Tiktok Post

A Tiktok user claims she had an “genuinely unpleasant” experience with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, in a Tiktok video.

Jessica O’Connor allegedly served the NFL QB’s wife and her group in November, she recalled in a video. Mahomes, who was in the area for wedding dress shopping with her entourage, reportedly left the server without a tip on a bill exceeding $100, according to O’Connor. The video, despite being nearly two months old, has attracted attention on various social media platforms, sparking discussions about celebrity behavior and tipping culture.

“That happens sometimes, so I was willing to let the first one slide, and I’m like, ‘Maybe she just didn’t like me. Maybe it was something I said,'” O’Connor said. “They were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff.” (RELATED:Patrick Mahomes Claps Back At Superstar Wide Receiver Who Subtly Talked Trash On Him)

“And not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant. And I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when you’re out in public. As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions, and they’re gonna remember this.'”

“And I will always remember that, Brittany,” the Tiktoker further shared. “I only judge people based off of their character, and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. And let’s just say, character assessed.”