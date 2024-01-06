Video Shows Good Samaritans Make Dramatic Rescue Of Man From Burning Truck

Video caught the moment good Samaritans rescued a driver from an overturned dump truck engulfed in flames on a California freeway Friday afternoon, ABC7 reported.

The video shows intense flames and smoke filling the air around the overturned truck in the eastbound lane of the 134 Freeway as the man filming the scene can be heard saying, “Hope everybody got out of there safely,” according to ABC7.

As the man’s vehicle gets closer to the scene of the incident and the traffic slows, he is heard saying, “Oh, they’re trying to get him out,” as two men standing on the road appear to be peering into the cab of the overturned truck. (RELATED: Hero FedEx driver Rescues Man From Crashed Vehicle Engulfed In Flames)

The video then shows the two men pull a victim from the truck’s cab while two other men look on as flames and smoke billow from the truck’s trailer.

Firefighters arrived quickly and doused the flames, ABC7 reported. Authorities say the driver did not sustain any serious injuries, according to the outlet.

The accident backed up traffic on the Eastbound side of 134 for miles as rush hour neared and cars were only allowed to pass in a single lane, according to the outlet. Curiosity also likely caused westbound traffic to slow as drivers tried to get a look at the accident scene. Both sides of the road were reopened around 5 p.m., the outlet reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, according to ABC7.