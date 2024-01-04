Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields Takes Hilarious Jab At Rival Green Bay Packers Ahead Of Huge Game Between The Two

I mean … he ain’t wrong though.

The Green Bay Packers have an opportunity to grab themselves a spot in the NFL postseason this Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and with the playoff implications and it being a rivalry game, you can be sure that the atmosphere at Lambeau Field is going to be absolutely bananas. Chi-Town’s quarterback Justin Fields is very well aware.

The Packers can still manage to get into the playoffs if multiple other NFC teams also suffer defeat in their last games of the season, with the Bears playing the role of spoiler. And it looks like Fields has already embraced that role by the looks of the press conference Wednesday.

“I know their fans are going to be loud ’cause there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football,” joked Fields. “It’s going to be a great environment for us to play in. Hopefully, we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields on playing in Green Bay this week: “Their fans are gonna be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football.” 🍿💀 (via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/I8BCBxxxSk — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) January 3, 2024

Say what you want about Justin Fields, but the man is completely spot on here.

I mean, seriously, what kind of nightlife and culture is a city to have when their only sports franchise is named after a packing factory? (LMAO)

I’m gonna get myself in trouble with these Wisconsin folk again.

Ahh well!