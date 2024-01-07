Business As Usual: Dysfunctional New York Jets Reportedly Trading Their Disaster Of A QB Zach Wilson In The Offseason

This is so New York Jets…

It looks like the dysfunctional franchise is ready to get rid of their disaster of a quarterback Zach Wilson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

It’s no surprise really with us knowing the Jets have been wanting to part with him for awhile now (especially since acquiring Aaron Rodgers), but it looks like that the time has finally come, as Rapoport is reporting that the Jets will be attempt to trade their former No. 2 overall draft pick in the offseason.

Selected almost three years ago by New York, Wilson hasn’t lived up to the hype at all. In three seasons with the Jets, he compiled a 12-21 losing record in 33 starts. And hell, even if Wilson plays good, he’s still bad. Just take 2022, for example, where he led the Jets to five victories in nine starts — that winning record still featured Wilson playing horrendously, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns during that run. (RELATED: Arthur Smith Slams Dennis Allen With F-Bomb After F-Bomb Following Completely Unnecessary (Yet Hilarious) Touchdown)

And then going back to being trash ultimately, because he is, he was hilariously demoted to third-string.

This season, Wilson did manage to throw more touchdowns than interceptions (8 compared to 7, lmao), but he didn’t do anything but tally a 4-7 record as the Jets starter, which once again led him to the bench.

Just so garbage … and now you see why New York wants to ship him out of town.

From @NFLGameDay: #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is open to the NFL interest that’ll come… plus, the #Jets are expected to attempt to trade QB Zach Wilson in the offseason, which should come as no surprise. pic.twitter.com/oBx91fKrdQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

Watch Zach go on to be a productive quarterback while the Jets stay dysfunctional … LMAO … just watch.