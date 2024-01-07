Mehdi Hasan announced Sunday he is leaving MSNBC entirely just weeks after it was announced his show was canceled.

Hasan told the audience during his final episode of “The Mehdi Hasan Show” that it was also his last day on MSNBC.

“It’s been an absolute blast doing this live show on MSNBC for the past three years with an amazing team of producers behind me and with all of you watching at home … But, as we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still on going, and too many Trump trials – honestly to even keep track of – and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge. Tonight is not just my final episode of ‘The Mehdi Hasan Show,’ it’s my last day with MSNBC,” Hasan said. (RELATED: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’: MSNBC Host Gets Dragged During Feisty Spat)

BREAKING NEWS: Antisemite Mehdi Hasan out at MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/JmquntETTB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 8, 2024

“Yes, I’ve decided to leave. To be clear, I am so proud, so, so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show on this network, and I can’t thank you enough for tuning in and for your support and for your feedback. But as they say, new year, new plans.”

The network announced in November it would be canceling Hasan’s show and instead Ayman Mohyeldin’s show would be expanded to two hours.

Hasan has recently come under fire for his takes on the Israel-Hamas war and has frequently blamed Israel for the rise of Hamas.

Back in 2009 Hasan called non-Muslims “animals” and compared homosexuals to “pedophiles” and “sexual deviants.”

Just recently Hasan tried to diminish the magnitude of 9/11 terrorist attacks by needlessly equating the overthrow of the Chilean government in 1973 to the deadly attacks, garnering backlash.