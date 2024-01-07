NFL Player Who Made Famous Super Bowl Interception Dead At 64

Former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jack Squirek, best known for intercepting a Joe Theismann pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII, died at the age of 64 Friday, the Las Vegas-Review Journal reported.

Squirek, whose interception remains one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history, had been battling an illness over the past few months, a spokesman for the Raiders said, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. No cause of death was given, BOSTON25 NEWS reported.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Jack Squirek, who passed away on Friday,” the franchise said in a statement Saturday. “The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.” (RELATED: Legendary Raiders Punter Ray Guy Dead At 73)

We will forever remember linebacker Jack Squirek, one of the Silver and Black heroes of Super Bowl XVIII. pic.twitter.com/6DdhlUMTGn — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2024

After a stellar collegiate career at Illinois, Squirek was drafted by the Raiders in 1982, playing four seasons for the “Silver and Black,” before finishing his career with the Dolphins in 1986, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Although Squirek only started in eight games in his career, his Super Bowl pick is still talked about today, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In 2021, Squirek described the Jan. 22, 1984 interception to Fox Sports 1340 AM, noting that defensive coordinator Charlie Summer told him to cover running back Joe Washington if the Redskins lined up in a specific formation, the outlet reported.

After the snap, lineman Lyle Azado bumped Washington, tripping the running back up just as Theismann lofted the ball to him. Squirek stepped up, snatched the pass and waltzed into the end zone for the only touchdown of his career, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Lyle pushed him off track when he was going for a screen pass,” Squirek told Fox Sports 1340 AM. “I made a break on the ball, and everything happened so quick. I saw the ball and made a nice break and caught it and was in the end zone within seconds.”

The iconic photo of Squirek’s play was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and remains one of the most famous SI covers of all time, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Squirek said.