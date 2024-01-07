Piers Morgan Blasts Anti-American Megan Rapinoe, Praises USA Hockey Gold Medalists Who Are Loud And Proud

Say what you want about Piers Morgan, but he’s on point here.

When it came to the USA hockey team singing the national anthem loud and proud after winning their gold medals, international media superstar Piers Morgan didn’t hold back and kept it 100% real.

The United States was victorious Friday over Sweden to win the IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal, but the title wasn’t the only thing that caught people’s attention, so did what happened after the fact. (RELATED: United States Lands IIHF World Junior Championship Gold Medal After Dominating 6-2 Win Over Sweden)

We all know the story when it comes to the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) in the sport of soccer. Not all of them, but a good chunk (if not the majority) refuse to show American pride, despite representing the country that apparently disgusts them. Well, in a complete 180, our world junior hockey team was absolutely loud and proud when it came to their love for the greatest country in the world, singing the national anthem with incredible passion.

Piers Morgan was loving it, and he also had a simple message: Be patriotic or don’t be a part of USA athletics. And he hilariously CC’d both Megan Rapinoe and USWNT.

Brilliant. If you can’t bring yourself to sing your National Anthem with this kind of passion, don’t play sport for your country.

cc @USWNT @mPinoe https://t.co/tqB7ED5WVl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2024

This is so great … shoutout to Piers Morgan for this.

Yeah, I get it, the dude is all over the map, and quite frankly, I find it hilarious because I think it’s just his strategy to stay on top of the media landscape, to get people talking about him. But with this, you can tell it’s genuine, and he’s right. If you’re gonna wear the red, white and blue and represent the United States, you better do and do it well.

Not this anti-American filth that USWNT is giving us.