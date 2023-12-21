Piers Morgan Steps In To Stop Guests’ Insult Match During Israel-Palestine Debate

British television host Piers Morgan attempted to calm a feud between two guests arguing over the Israel-Palestine war Thursday on his show, asking one guest to not “descend” into a shouting match.

“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur and author Douglas Murray appeared on the British television host’s show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Towards the end of the roughly 30 minute debate, Uygur was given the last word by Morgan in which he began to state Murray was allegedly promoting an “ethnic cleansing” of the Palestinian people.

“The Young Turks” host additionally called out Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming he was preventing a “Palestinian state” and not a “partner for peace.” (RELATED: Cenk Uygur Loses It On Right-Wing Podcaster For Giving ‘Nuance’ To Killings That Inspired BLM)

“So when Douglas talks about driving them [Palestinians] into Egypt or Jordan, that’s just ethnic cleansing. They live in Gaza. So if you push them out and say, ‘Oh well you’re all Arabs anyways. Why don’t you just go live somewhere else in the region?’ — that’s the definition of ethnic cleansing,” Uygur stated.

“Now Netanyahu says he was proud that he did — prevented a Palestinian state and that he will continue to prevent a Palestinian state. He is not a partner for peace. He profits from war … So the whole point of Israel is to be a safe haven for oppressed Jews throughout the world, but it can not be a safe haven as long as you’re imprisoning 5 million Palestinians and saying ‘We are never ever going to let you go. And if you ever dare oppose us we will kill your women and children.’ It’s disgusting — it’s not what Israel was meant to do.”

Murray jumped into Uygur’s last monologue, stating the Palestinians were “not imprisoned,” urging him to “leave his bedroom” and visit the region. The two then spiraled into an insult brawl, with Uygur questioning why Murray didn’t “care” about Palestinian women and children. (RELATED: ‘Turns Into Jesus Christ’: Arab American Media Figure Has Harsh Words For Biden)

“They’re not imprisoned,” Murray stated. “I’d urge you again Cenk. Leave your bedroom sometime and come to this region to see it for yourself.”

“I thought I was supposed to get the last word? This idiot is talking about bedrooms,” Uygur stated. “Hey! Do you care about the babies? Do you care about the women? Douglas, why don’t you admit you don’t care about dead Palestinian babies, dead Palestinian women? Because you don’t mind it!”

Morgan attempted to step it stating, “Alright listen I’ve gotta —” before Murray was seen shaking his head quietly, stating Uygur was a “strange little man.”

“Such a weird person. You’re a strange little man,” Murray stated.

“You’re super evil! You don’t mind the death of thousands of people!” Uygur shouted.

Morgan finally interrupted the two guests, asking Cenk to not “descend” into the heated argument, noting how he felt the overall debate was “good.”

Since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, leaders and voters in the U.S. have been split on the conflict, with anti-Israel protests increasing all over the country. Notably, President Joe Biden warned Netanyahu that Israel should change its government, stating Israel was losing support around the world due to “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza, according to The Associated Press.