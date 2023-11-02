Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails On Three Of Her Fellow Republicans

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene railed on three of her fellow Republicans on Thursday following the failed censure resolution against “squad” member Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib,” Greene wrote on X, responding to Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy. “You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Roy took to social media in defense of his vote to table the censure, saying the resolution was “deeply flawed” and contained “legally and factually unverified claims.” While the congressman acknowledged Tlaib’s “outrageous remarks” and “unbecoming” conduct, he argued “we should not continue to perpetuate claims of ‘insurrection’ at the Capitol.” (RELATED: GOP Rep Who Served In Israeli Military Shows Up In Army Jacket, Slams Tlaib For Displaying Palestinian Flag)

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested at the Cannon House Office Building on Oct. 18, demanding an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the Islamic terror group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. The U.S. Capitol Police arrested several protesters. When Trump supporters entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, it was widely referred to as an “insurrection.” Capitol Police said the Oct. 18 protest was not a “spontaneous insurrection,” a Montgomery County Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Greene filed a resolution Oct. 26 to censure Tlaib for “antisemitic activity” following Tlaib’s comments on the Oct. 7 terror attack. The Democratic congresswoman sobbed as she repeated Hamas’ disputed claim that an Israeli air strike was responsible for allegedly killing hundreds of people at a hospital in the Gaza Strip. The House did not end up voting on the legislation as 22 Republicans, including Buck and Roy, voted with Democrats on a motion to table the vote.