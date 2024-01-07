‘Nobody Gets Punished For Anything’: Bakery Owner Devastated With $70,000 Loss After Being Mobbed By Over 100 Looters

A local business owner in Los Angeles was mobbed by over a hundred looters Tuesday, Fox News reported.

Ruben Ramirez Jr., the son of Mexican immigrants and owner of a beloved Latino bakery, is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating incident which occurred at his business. The extensive damage was caused by a mob during an illegal “street takeover,” estimating material losses at around $70,000, Ramirez told Fox News on “America Reports.”

The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday, saw a group of looters forcefully entering the bakery. A white Kia was caught on CCTV footage ramming through the front door, facilitating the entry of approximately 100 looters who went on to ransack the establishment, KTLA 5 reported. Items stolen included meat scales, various groceries and lottery tickets, as confirmed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s officer to the New York Post.

Owner of LA bakery targeted by mob of 100 looters angered at rampant street takeovers: ‘Nobody gets punished for anything’ https://t.co/JillSy31BV pic.twitter.com/wtuHaNnq16 — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2024

“This has never happened to us before. We’ve seen ‘street takeovers’ in the area, but it’s never anything like this,” Ramirez said, Fox News reported. “I just want my business back. I want to be able to serve the community how we’ve been doing it for all these years and make everybody happy with our food.” (RELATED: ‘Shoplifters Unite’: Flyer Calls For Mass Looting Of DC Supermarket)

The looting incident also means the bakery would struggle to produce significant quantities of a popular ethnic bread in time for Saturday’s Epiphany celebration. Ramirez shared his concerns about the recovery process, uncertain about the time it will take to fully recuperate from the damage.

“It’s been — it’s going to be a little devastating. We don’t know the effects of how long it’s going to take us to recover completely,” said Ramirez, Fox News reported.

