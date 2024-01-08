REPORT: Massive Explosion Rocks Fort Worth Hotel, Injuring At Least 10 People

Emergency officials have responded to a major explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, according to multiple reports.

Footage and photos of the incident circulated on Twitter, showing a chaotic aftermath with what appears to be significant damage to the Sandman Signature Hotel. Large debris and pieces of the building could be seen scattered about the street directly in front of the location, and emergency responders were on site. (RELATED: Customer Files Lawsuit Against Dunkin’ Over Exploding Toilet, Court Documents Allege: REPORT)

🚨#BREAKING: Significant Explosion has taken place at a Hotel with mass casualty incident declared 📌#FortWorth | #Texas Currently, numerous authorities and other law enforcement personnel are on the scene of a significant gas explosion at the Sandman Signature hotel in… pic.twitter.com/63bd2c7qnb — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 8, 2024

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) confirmed in an online statement the explosion at the hotel went off at around 3:30 p.m. While a gas leak has been additionally confirmed by the FWFD, it is still unclear if the gas leak had caused the explosion, according to the statement.

Authorities stated 11 people were taken to a nearby hospital, with one in critical condition and two sustaining serious injuries. The fire department additionally noted one person has been declared missing. (RELATED: Four Killed In Michigan House Explosion)

5PM UPDATE:

– 3:30PM explosion at Sandman Hotel (810 Houston St)

– There is a gas leak in part with this incident but can’t confirm it caused explosion

– 11 patients (1 critical/2 serious); 1 person still missing

– FD extinguishing fire/evacuating building#FWDowntownAlert — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) January 8, 2024

A witness, Jason Allen, told CBS Texas he had been at the hotel during the explosion, describing a smell of natural gas prior to the incident. Allen recalled he had asked his teammates if they smelled “natural gas,” emphasizing the scent wasn’t strong but appeared to come from beneath them, according to CBS News.

Following the explosion, Allen stated the whole second floor had filled with dust and smoke before he exited the hotel from a stairwell.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz posted a statement online in response to the incident, stating he would be “closely monitoring the developing situation.”

“My state team and I are closely monitoring the developing situation in downtown Ft. Worth following the gas explosion at a local hotel. Please avoid the area until authorities deem it safe,” Cruz stated. “We are grateful for the first responders who were on the scene of this accident.”

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area for now. The family reunification area is located downtown at the Sundance Square, according to a FWFD update.

Multiple agencies are now on site, and the investigation is ongoing.