‘F*ck The Falcons’: New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham Blasts Atlanta Falcons In Fiery Tweet

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham popped off on his team’s rival, the Atlanta Falcons, defending quarterback Jameis Winston and the team’s decision to score a late touchdown in a blowout win.

Graham, tweeting out in defense of Winston, said, “This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader.”

Pundits and fans have been coming at Winston for what he says was a team decision, against the wishes of head coach Dennis Allen, to score another touchdown against the Falcons as time expired in Sunday’s game rather than kneeling it out. (RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Fired Following 7-10 Season, Cussing Out New Orleans Saints’ Dennis Allen)

“Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility,” Graham said. “Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion.”

He concluded the tweet with “Also f*ck the Falcons.”

Jimmy Graham is an absolute legend and highly respected by his peers, as demonstrated in his numerous player-voted NFL top 100 selections. So, despite the fact he’s on the back end of his career, when he talks, folks listen.

For him to outright say “f*ck the Falcons” is pretty definitive. Most of his teammates, including Winston, seem to be standing by their decision to step on Atlanta’s throats. There’s obviously some bad blood there. The fact that they play each other twice a year means we haven’t seen the last of this saga.