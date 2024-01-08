New Orleans Saints Offense Goes Against Dennis Allen And Calls Their Own Play, Ends Up Getting Their Coach Cussed Out

Now we know why the New Orleans Saints epically trolled the Atlanta Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (who has since been fired) cussed out New Orleans Saints counterpart Dennis Allen following Sunday’s game, and come to find out, it wasn’t Allen’s fault at all. Rather, it was quarterback Jameis Winston and the rest of the Saints offense. (RELATED: Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua Breaks 63-Year-Old Rookie Record (And Another Record On Top Of That)

With a minute to go in the game and New Orleans holding a clear 41-17 advantage, the Saints lined up in victory formation and it appeared they were going to kneel to run the rest of the clock out. However, they completely trolled the Falcons, and decided to punch in running back Jamaal Williams for a touchdown.

Take it away Jamaal 😏#Saints | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/L8vZjocAzQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 7, 2024

Well, when the clock struck 0:00 and it was time for postgame handshakes, Smith approached Allen, but before even getting to him, he laid the Saints head coach out with f-bomb after f-bomb over the garbage time touchdown.

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat 😳 pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

If you ask Allen about it, he’ll tell you that he told his players to take a knee and ice the game, however, they decided to go against him as a unit and ran their own play to get Williams a score.

Dennis Allen said they asked him if Jamaal Williams could get a TD. He said no, he wanted to take a knee. He said the players ran that play anyway. He said Arthur Smith was right to be upset. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 7, 2024

Talking to the press, Winston said that the offense “made a collective decision” to get Williams a TD.

“We made a collective decision.” Jameis Winston — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) January 7, 2024

This has gotta be a bit of a red flag for Saints fans … Dennis Allen obviously can’t get control of his team. Wow.