The Golden Globes Were An Absolute Disgrace

The Golden Globe Awards have had 81 years to get it right, but they still can’t figure out how to pull off a successful show.

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did. The show Sunday night was boring, sloppy and poorly executed in every way. After being rejected by several celebrities that refused to host the show, the Golden Globes landed on Jo Koy, who opted to berate the celebrity-studded audience instead of entertain them. The producers also seemed to think it would be fun to create a maze by crowding the stars into the room as if holding them hostage, with barely any space to walk. Award show season has officially kicked off with a fail.

The show is such a horrible trainwreck #GoldenGlobes — Annie (@BadgrGrl21) January 8, 2024

The show drew in a slew of famous actors, producers, and directors, as the who’s-who of the entertainment industry gathered for an elegant evening. Yet for some reason, the famous faces were forced to pack tightly into the space.

It was painful to watch award-winners awkwardly push their way through the crowd, forcing other celebrities to get out of their chairs so they could navigate the space.

Stars were pushing past one another and banging into each other with every effortful step toward the stage; half of the time they didn’t even know if they were walking in the right direction.

The show lacked energy, was shoddily written and didn’t offer any entertainment value to fans tuning in from home. Viewers kept hoping for a funny moment or a memorable moment … but the show failed to deliver.

Everyone knows this golden globes event is horrible. Everyone looks uncomfortable lol #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2024 — Joseph (@brownmanwrites) January 8, 2024

The stars themselves seemed annoyed about being there, which greatly affected the overall energy of the show. (RELATED: Taylor Swift May Have Just Canceled Jo Koy With One Look)

Award show ratings have been dropping for years, which begs the question — why the hell are they still running these?

The space was full of some of the most talented people in the world, yet the Golden Globes were unable to leverage all of that talent to create an entertaining program.