Taylor Swift May Have Just Canceled Jo Koy With One Look

Jo Koy took aim at Taylor Swift while hosting the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, and her stone-cold reaction to his comments has gone viral.

The famous comedian hosted the ceremony, and joked about all the attention Swift was gets as a result of her new romance with Kansas City Chief’s tightend, Travis Kelce. “As you know, we came on after a football double header. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL. On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear,” he said. The camera then focused on Swift, who made her feelings about the comment pretty clear.

Swift was visibly unimpressed with the dig. The famous singer is known to live it up for the cameras and often makes exaggerated facial expressions when the camera points in her direction. This time, things were very different.

Swift looked away from the camera and sipped her drink slowly until the attention was off her. She avoided making direct eye contact, and seemed to be trying very hard not to show any sort of reaction. Koy was canceled with a simple glance.

Her silence spoke volumes, and Koy seemed to immediately realize the depths of his mistake.

“Sorry about that,” Koy quickly muttered into the microphone, as he tried to deflect from the awkward moment.

Swift’s die-hard fans, known as Swifties, quickly blew up social media in her defense. Memes took over on Twitter as fans roasted Koy for being a “horrible host” and fans lashed out at him for singling out their favorite star.

“If looks could kill, Jo Koy would be deceased,” wrote another social media user.

Swift and Kelce have been the ‘it’ couple since publicly declaring their romance, and Swift snags the headlines every time she shows up at one of Kelce’s games. (RELATED: Jo Koy Crashed And Burned Within Seconds Of Hosting The Golden Globe Awards)

Swift hasn’t directly commented on the situation on social media.