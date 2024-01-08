Head Coach Ron Rivera Fired From Washington Commanders After 26-40-1 Run

You can’t even take this move seriously, you know these guys are still gonna suck.

The Washington Commanders are completely switching it up, deciding Monday morning to fire their head coach, Ron Rivera.

But that’s not all. The former Redskins are obviously looking for an overhaul, with Commanders owner Josh Harris also bringing on two high-profile executives: Former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman and ex-Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers. Spielman and Myers will be assisting Harris in their search for a new head coach and head of football operations, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith Fired Following 7-10 Season, Cussing Out New Orleans Saints’ Dennis Allen)

Joining the Commanders in 2020, Rivera had all of the power when it came to football decisions and hiring the franchise’s front office. However, his first season saw him lead Washington to an NFC East championship despite a losing 7-9 record.

As the head coach of the Washington Commanders, Rivera racked up a dismal 26-40-1 record in four seasons. The 2023 campaign saw a 4-13 finish and last-place finish in the division.

We’ve parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/wTKnbgj0GU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024

I don’t care if Dan Synder is the owner, Josh Harris, whoever … I think we would all agree the Washington Commanders franchise is dysfunctional as hell. They’re like the New York Jets of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia).

So let’s be honest here, I don’t think it matters who they bring on as the head coach. I can picture them always being crappy no matter who they bring in. They’re just one of those teams, and I’m saying this as somebody born and raised in the DMV. I always rooted for the Washington Redskins brand (never could get on board with the Commanders’ name).

But I’m just saying … that franchise is always gonna be garbage. And with that being said, I hope they prove me wrong.

Do it for the homeland! (But they won’t)