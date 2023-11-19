Fight Breaks Out Between Giants And Commanders After Wild Sam Howell Touchdown

This is what you wanna see in a rivalry game!

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders might be competing to see who the worst team is gonna be in the NFC East when the season is over, but in their Week 11 contest, these two brought flashes of the old college football rivalry between Miami and Florida State in the 90’s.

Well, sort of.

The Commanders were absolutely horrendous and did nothing with the exception of their pass rush, and even then. But then they brought out their inner 90’s Seminole (I guess we’ll give them the FSU label since they have similar colors), as quarterback Sam Howell managed to pull off a crazy run for a touchdown, which then resulted in fireworks between New York and Washington.

Fighting, shoving, ejections … right after an eye-popping touchdown … oh yeah, these guys gave us some good rivalry football today.

WATCH:

Crazy sequence here, Howell scores, but McKinney puts him on the ground, and Washington comes to defend their QB — didn’t look like anything crazy, but a fight ensues! #NYG pic.twitter.com/ngumgOkGHC — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 19, 2023

Fight in Commanders vs Giants game‼️ Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott and Commanders WR Curtis Samuel were ejected from the game. (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/hVI4JayZif — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 19, 2023

Yes! This is what I wanna see in my rivalry football games! Crazy touchdowns and punches thrown!

After all, it’s a rivalry, and it’s football, and what’s supposed to happen when the two mix?

FLASH AND VIOLENCE! (RELATED: Chicago Bears’ Braxton Jones Erupts After Being Taken Out Of The Game)

Excellent work, Giants and Commanders! Excellent work!