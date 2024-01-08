THE DRAMA: Giants Coordinator Don Martindale Resigns Just Hours After Head Coach Brian Daboll Said He Would Return

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale stunned the sports world when NFL insider Ian Rappaport announced his resignation Monday afternoon, just hours after head coach Brian Daboll told the press he expected Wink to be back.

After firing offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey early Monday morning, it appeared the Giants’ coaching turnover was finished. Daboll told reporters his “expectation” was that both Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka would be returning.

But then, shockingly, news of Wink’s departure swept away Daboll’s assurances.

Talk about embarrassing. The Giants have been such a dumpster fire in the past decade, I’m almost used to this level of dysfunction as a Giants fan. Even still, it’s such a bad look for Daboll to have a glaring lack of awareness on which way your high-level staff is leaning in regards to, you know, whether or not they’ll actually be a part of your organization going forward.

Martindale now, inexplicably, enters a coaching market where he’ll land head coaching interviews as he’s seen as a hot commodity to helm a vacant franchise, according to multiple reports.

A top defensive coordinator now available: Sources say the #Giants and DC Don “Wink” Martindale are parting ways. Martindale interviewed for HC jobs in the past, and he could get more looks, as well. pic.twitter.com/NipxKdM0aA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024



This comes as a shock to me after watching his blitz-heavy defense give up chunk plays for two years. Brought in alongside Daboll’s staff in 2022, Martindale’s unit led the league in forced turnovers in 2023 with 31, according to NFL.com. (RELATED: Local Reporter Has No Idea NFL ‘Fan’ Is Actually Team’s Star Cornerback)

But they also finished in the bottom 10 in points and yards allowed, per Pro Football Reference, on a team that finished 6-11. Not great, Wink!