Taylor Swift’s Cat Worth More Than Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be the hottest couple of 2024, but fans should probably be aware that Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, is reportedly worth way more than Kelce.

Swift’s famous Scottish Fold kitty was adopted by the famous singer in 2014, and promptly named after the character played by Mariska Hargitay on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Forbes-style list of the world’s wealthiest pets, which contains information compiled by AllAboutCats.com, was updated at the start of January and cites the cat’s net worth as being $97 million. Kelce’s net worth value is pegged to be approximately $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift publicly declares her love for her famous cat and often shares posts that feature all her felines. Olivia Benson is her most famous cat and is said to have “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos,” according to the website.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website reported.

AllAboutCats went on to say the cat “has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”

Swift’s new boyfriend makes his living on the football field, as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. His salary is nothing to frown upon, but he may be surprised to discover Swift’s cat can laze around the house and do nothing at all while raking in more than twice his earnings. (RELATED: Taylor Swift May Have Just Canceled Jo Koy With One Look)

TikTok videos and social media memes are widely circulating as the general public has some fun with this interesting wage difference between an NFL star and a housecat.