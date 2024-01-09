60 Year-Old Soap Opera Star Lisa Rinna Poses Topless For Cosmopolitan

60-year-old soap opera star Lisa Rinna peeled off her clothes and posed topless for the cover of Cosmo — at the age of 60.

The former “Days Of Our Lives” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has no regrets about freeing her breasts at her age. “I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30,” she said to Cosmopolitan. “I’ve thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully. And I’m like, ‘Fuck it. I’m going to age disgracefully.'”

Rinna defended her decision to bare it all. “I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been,” she said.

Age is nothing but a number to Rinna and her husband, famous actor Harry Hamlin.

“I don’t feel like I’m 60, and Harry doesn’t feel like he’s 72. So it’s just the number comes up, and you’re like, ‘Oh, fuck.’ And that’s what I’m always going to fight against,” she said.

Rinna is quite happy to pave her own path, in spite of what some of the naysayers think of her decision.

“I’m not going to buy into any notion that this, this, and this happens when you turn 60. I’m just going to fight it all the way, because I want to do it my way,” she said.

Rinna admitted that she has faced backlash over her bold decisions in the past, but she continues to live by her own standards.

“And especially if you’re still in the workplace like we are, it’s like, ‘Shit.’ I mean, when I turned 40, it was hard to get a job as an actor. So I’ve been manipulating and managing this for 20 years already,” she said. “I just don’t give a shit about what people think about me, and that has been a tremendous gift that I have learned. Everything that I’ve gone through has brought me to this point where I do not fucking care what anybody thinks about me.”

Rinna completely shut down the haters, noting that she doesn’t require approval for her decisions or validation from those surrounding her. (RELATED: 50-Year-Old Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Selfie Beach Video)

“I don’t need your approval. I don’t need you to tell me whether I’m good, bad, ugly, cute, whatever. I’m going to do whatever I feel to make me happy,” she told Cosmopolitan.