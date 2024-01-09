Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Dish The Dirt On Their Kinky Shower Sex And Handcuff Obsession

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach revealed some of their sex secrets in an upcoming “Amy & T.J.” podcast, and told fans about some of the kinky things they’re into.

Holmes and Robach took a compatibility test on the latest episode of their podcast, and were asked some pretty steamy questions by OkCupid’s global head of communications, Michael Kaye. Kaye dove in to some raunchy content by asking a series of NSFW questions, and Robach and Holmes were willing to oblige, according to TMZ. They “both enjoy sex more than foreplay,” Kaye told their podcast listeners.

Former “Good Morning America” colleagues Holmes and Robach’s compatibility answers revealed they have similar outlooks when it comes to sexual expectations. Their audience learned that they are both “into post-workout sex and shower sex,” and were quite comfortable talking about how often they peel off their clothes and get nasty, according to TMZ.

The couple discussed what they like to do – both inside and outside of their bedroom, and seemed quite comfortable discussing the nature of their sexual adventures.

Kaye read some of Robach and Holmes’ answers aloud, notifying their fans that they are both more into “cuffs over ropes,” which immediately made Robach giggle, and prompted a response.

“You now know us better than my parents do,” she said, after her sexual preferences were playfully discussed aloud.

The couple scored an 84% compatibility rate, which demonstrated that when it comes to keeping things hot in the bedroom – or out and about – they’re definitely in sync, and comfortable with one another.

Robach and Holmes recently broke their silence about their steamy romance that began while they both worked on the set of “GMA3,” and ultimately resulted in their firing from the network. (RELATED: Marilee Fiebig, Wife Of ‘Good Morning America’ Anchor T.J. Holmes, Breaks Silence On His Affair With Amy Robach)

They’ve since moved on from the show in pursuit of new career paths as an official couple.