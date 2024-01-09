Father Allegedly Helped Son ‘Stage’ Crime Scene After 18-Month-Old Baby Was Fatally Shot

A Florida man and his father are facing charges of allegedly staging a crime scene related to the shooting death of an 18-month-old girl in September 2023, FOX35 reported.

In November police arrested CJ Nelson Jr., 21, after a grand jury indicted him for manslaughter with a firearm connected to the shooting death of the infant, according to FOX35. The child was in the hallway playing with her mother when the gun fired in another room and the bullet hit the infant, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced Monday that authorities also arrested Nelson’s father, CJ Nelson Sr., according to FOX35. (RELATED: Police Arrest Grandmother In Ohio For Allegedly Shooting Six-Month-Old Granddaughter In The Face ‘On Purpose’: REPORT)

“This case is a prime example that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree,” Staly said during a press conference on Monday morning. “He certainly will never be father of the year. In fact, he won’t be father of the day … I hope he and his son enjoy prison.”

The father, who has a long criminal history, allegedly helped his son stage the crime scene after the fatal shooting, FOX35 reported. Police charged Nelson Sr. with two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of lying to law enforcement during an investigation, according to the outlet.

The alleged crime unfolded in September after deputies arrived at Nelson’s home and found the 18-month-old shot, FOX35 reported.

Staly said detectives were able to link the Nelsons, who were home at the time of the shooting, due to “very good detective work,” according to FOX35.

“During the investigation, it became apparent the crime scene had been tampered with and evidence was likely disposed of and cleaned up,” Staly said.

CJ Nelson Sr. arrived at the scene “almost immediately” after the shooting and “provided instructions on how to stage the scene,” Staly said.

Authorities charged Nelson Sr. with trying to hide the weapon and telling witnesses to tell deputies that he and his son were smoking outside the house at the time of the shooting, FOX35 reported.

“The scene tells a lot. Prison inmates are not CSI experts, and they’re not detectives. They might think they are, but they’re not,” Staly said.

Staly added that deputies are still investigating and that it’s possible other family members were involved in the shooting, FOX35 reported.

“It would not surprise me if other things occur,” Staly said.