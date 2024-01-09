Fox Legal Analyst Says Allegations Against Fani Willis Warrant A ‘Pause’ In Case Against Trump

Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett on Tuesday compared the scandal surrounding allegations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired a romantic partner to serve as a prosecutor against former President Donald Trump to a “screwball comedy,” and that the judge should “pause” the trial to investigate the allegations.

Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former Trump campaign aide, filed a motion that alleged that Willis hired Nathan Wade, who she was allegedly seeing romantically, to help prosecute the former president on a 13-count indictment the Fulton County district attorney secured against Trump in August, including state RICO charges, over the former president’s efforts to contest the state’s elections results. Jarrett told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow the allegations, including that Wade paid for lavish vacations for the pair derived from the fees he was paid to prosecute Trump, were serious, and called for a delay in the trial while the allegations are investigated.(RELATED: After Jack Smith’s SCOTUS Setback, Former Federal Prosecutor Says Georgia Case Is Dems’ Best Bet To Jail Trump)

WATCH:



“This Georgia case, Larry, was always tainted by political prejudice, manipulated evidence, and a complete contortion of the racketeering law, but now, this resembles a screwball comedy starring Fani Willis and her surreptitious lover,” Jarrett told Kudlow. “It wasn’t pillow talk that led to the manufactured charges against Trump.”

“I think the trial judge needs to hold a hearing, demand answers. There is a huge conflict of interest, impropriety that is obvious, it is severe,” Jarrett added. “If warranted, the judge should then refer these accusations against Willis and her paramour to the state attorney general, Christopher Carr for immediate investigation.”

Willis allegedly hired Wade to serve as a special prosecutor in the Trump case, with Wade receiving over $600,000 in payments approved by Willis, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Some of the funds were used by Wade and Willis to take luxury vacations. Wade also reportedly met with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel on two occasions prior to Trump’s indictment.

“In the meantime, pause the future trial until that probe is finished and the public can be assured that you know the prosecution against Trump was not poisoned by unethical and even corrupt conduct because that’s what’s described here,” Jarrett said.

“It is also disbarrable and potentially criminal,” Jarrett concluded.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.