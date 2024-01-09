REPORT: Police Arrest Medical Assistant For Allegedly Filming Patients Pee At Hospital

Police reportedly arrested a medical assistant for allegedly filming patients pee at a hospital.

Jeremy Galindo Ciocon, who works in the urology department of the Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, faces charges of video voyeurism, according to Local 10.

Ciocon was accused of secretly filming patients with two iPhones as they urinated in the hospital’s bathroom “for his own sexual arousal/gratification,” according to an arrest affidavit, Local 10 reported. One victim allegedly found a phone “actively recording” her on Friday as she was peeing in the restroom, investigators said.

Ciocon has since been removed from his position, a spokesperson for Cleveland Clinic Florida said, according to the outlet. The 31-year-old suspect was reportedly ordered not to return to the hospital and was given a $4,000 bond by a Broward County judge. (RELATED: Urine Trouble: Dem Candidates Linked To On-Camera Urination Both Lost Their Race)

“We are strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. Once we were notified of the situation, this employee was immediately removed, and the authorities were contacted,” Cleveland Clinic Florida said in a statement.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and are also conducting our own internal review. We care deeply about patient and caregiver safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated,” the statement said.

This is not the first time an employee faced trouble due to sexual pleasure derived from pee. A Washington man admitted to police that he urinated into the restaurant’s milkshake mixtures multiple times while serving as a night manager at a Vancouver Arby’s.