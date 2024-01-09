‘Critically Endangered’: Rare Whitetip Shark Caught On Video In Cayman Islands

Ahh … the shark. One of nature’s greatest apex predators.

A rare whitetip shark that’s “critically endangered” was caught on video via an underwater camera by a group of scientists who have been looking over the marine ecosystem near the Cayman Islands, according to FOX 7 Austin.

Using a baited remote underwater video (BRUV) system, the Blue Belt’s Global Ocean Wildlife Analysis Network project recorded the whitetip shark, the outlet reported. (RELATED: A New Species Of Dolphin Has Gloriously Been Discovered — Ladies And Gentleman, Be Introduced To: Delphinus Pacificus)

The shark took interest in a piece of their gear, and as a result, swam into the camera frame on multiple occasions, the footage acquired by the outlet shows.

The project is an enterprise of the United Kingdom government, according to the scientists, FOX 7 reported. Working with the Cayman Islands’ Department of Environment, they’ve reportedly been setting up BRUVs in an attempt to help “inform ongoing management and protection” of the ecosystems around the islands.

In the past 60 years, the population of whitetip sharks has fallen by around 93% worldwide, according to the scientists, according to FOX 7.

Man, sharks are so cool, and this one is amplified due to the fact that it’s rare.

You can tell I’m a Florida boy … sharks, dolphins, marlins, I love all that stuff. So when I saw the rare and endangered whitetip shark was caught on camera, I absolutely had to blog about it. And speaking of marlins …

Check out this wild video I found from 2013:

When it comes to the animal thunderdome, most people initially think about the craziness on land, but let’s not forget our friends in the sea … our friends who wouldn’t mind taking a chomp out of us while swimming.

But still, you can’t help but to admire what’s in our oceans.