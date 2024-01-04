A New Species Of Dolphin Has Gloriously Been Discovered — Ladies And Gentleman, Be Introduced To: Delphinus Pacificus

As a tropical type, the glory is real.

In the Pacific Ocean, scientists and marine biologists have made an outright glorious discovery, and that’s the fact that we have a new species of dolphin on our hands, according to Times New Global.

The milestone unveiling was made after scientists conducted research and observations for years, with the team concluding that the dolphin had several characteristics that differentiated it from other species of the animal. And with this being the case, the dolphin also gets its own name: Delphinus pacificus. (RELATED: Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb Potentially Out For Season With Torn ACL, Setting Back Super Bowl Dreams Of Miami)

Using a combination of physical examinations, genetic analysis and behavioral studies, scientists were able to identify the cousin of my Miami Dolphins (you know I had to get that in there). Setting them apart, this particular species has a unique display behavior and color pattern that other dolphins don’t have.

So yeah, ladies and gentlemen. We have a new species of dolphin, and I find that to be incredibly cool as hell.

Damn, I love these animals.

And not only am I finding this discovery to be utterly fantastic, but my Miami Dolphins fandom can’t help but to think that this is a sign that we’re gonna beat the Buffalo Bills this weekend and NOT choke the AFC East division away…

…yep, I’m gonna go ahead and stick with that.

GO PHINS!

But seriously though, Miami, don’t choke the division away … I beg you!