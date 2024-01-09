EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Rips Mayorkas, Says He Has Lied ‘Multiple Times Under Oath’ To Congress

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall ripped Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas before introducing a resolution Tuesday evening that states the U.S. Senate should not have confidence in Mayorkas.

In a statement to the Caller before taking the Senate floor, Marshall said Mayorkas has lied several times before Congress under oath and said Mayorkas does not have “operational control” of the U.S. border. Marshall added that the Homeland Security Secretary has to be held accountable for his lack of action with the ongoing border crisis.

“Secretary Mayorkas has lied multiple times under oath before Congress, testifying that his DHS has ‘operational control’ of the border. Every American can see with their own two eyes that this statement from Mayorkas is categorically false and downright delusional,” Marshall told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

“We have experienced record numbers of illegal aliens crossing the border, among them suspected terrorists, Chinese nationals, and cartel members. Mayorkas must be held accountable for his lies under oath that directly undermine our national security,” he continued. (RELATED: GOP Reps Vote With Dems To Kill Motion To Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas)

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:

Marshall plans on introducing his resolution later Tuesday evening and hopes it will pass with unanimous consent.

Republicans are already beginning the process of impeachment against Mayorkas in the House of Representatives, with procedures to begin Wednesday. He has long been a target of Republican criticism as border crossings and illegal immigrant apprehensions have hit record highs under the Biden administration.