Travis Barker’s Ex Is Crumbling ‘Disgusting’ Kardashian Empire: WATCH

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is apparently going scorched earth against the Kardashian family in an upcoming Wednesday interview.

Moakler, 48, branded her ex-husband a “womanizer,” as seen in teaser clips shared on TikTok by the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. The couple share two children together, Landon and Alabama, and the couple split back in 2008, more than a decade before Barker ended up marrying Kourtney Kardashian.

“He did me pretty dirty,” she explained, “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction.” Apparently, it all hit the fan while Moakler was helping Barker recover from a horrifying plane crash and found countless emails on his laptop from women and stuff he’d been sending to TMZ about his then-wife and mother of his children.

But when things turned to the Kardashian family, Moakler didn’t hold back, noting how she doesn’t “have to like that fucking family.”

“Fuck you, that family. You’re disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” Moakler explained of having to deal with the Kardashian-Jenners, PageSix reported. “Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” she said of her children. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

Apparently, when Barker first started dating the elder Kardashian sister, Moakler noticed a change. “When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,'” she continued. “‘I’m the best parent. I’m the this and that,’ and I’m like, ‘bro, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money and you have all this. You’re the winner.”

Moakler noted how her children were enamored with the Kardashians, and that she simply can’t compete with their level of wealth and celebrity. “They’re buying them Prada, and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff,” she said. “I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that. I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’s. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.” (RELATED: Kardashian Desperate To Conceive Turns To Ridiculously Unscientific Sexual Practice)

The full podcast will be released on Wednesday, and it sure sounds like the Kardashian clan could be starting to crumble. While millions of young Americans used to look up to their family for their fame, wealth, and aesthetics, the tide is turning against their support. A recent docu-series sought to destroy the family, but it really doesn’t seem to have had much impact.

Only time will tell whether the Kardashians will maintain their celebrity throughout their lives, or if it’ll crumble like so many other empires before it.