911 Audio Reveals ‘Caddyshack’ Star Cindy Morgan’s Roommate Concerned About ‘Stench’ From Her Deceased Body: REPORT

Newly released 911 audio revealed Cindy Morgan’s neighbor phoned for help after growing concerned about the “stench” coming from the famous actress’ room.

The neighbor told dispatchers she had not seen or heard from Morgan for several days, and said she was not responding to phone calls or efforts to knock at her door to get her attention. “I just came out of my room and I smell a bad odor coming from the room, like I don’t know if she’s in there passed out or something,” she said, in the 911 audio clip posted by TMZ.

The “Caddyshack” actress, 69, was later discovered deceased in her room.

The female neighbor, who has yet to be identified, expressed grave concern for her friend during her outcry for assistance.

“I’m not sure if she’s in there or not but she lives with animals — I’m just worried about my tenant she don’t have no one,” she said.

The neighbor expressed the reason for her concern as she gave the 911 dispatcher a summary of her failed attempts to make contact with Morgan.

“I tried to call her and I’m not hearing anyone. The dog’s been barking — I smell that bad stench coming out the unit …” the neighbor said.

She went on to explain that a call had already been placed to animal control, and they were coming the next day, but she didn’t feel comfortable waiting that long to check up on her friend.

The concerned resident was so panicked she began speaking too quickly, and the dispatcher had to ask her to slow down.

“I don’t know if she’s in there passed out or what I smell the stench. I’m just like worried. She has one big dog and 2 cats,” she said, according to the audio posted by TMZ.

An investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of Morgan’s death. Foul play is reportedly not suspected at this time, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Decomposing Pregnant Woman’s Body Found In Man’s Apartment)

Morgan is best known for her role as Lacey Underall in “Caddyshack,” starring opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield. She had a total of 37 acting credits under her name, which spanned across her decades-long career in Hollywood.