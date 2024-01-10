Woman Allegedly Drives Her Car Into Jaguars’ Practice Facility On Purpose — Is It Because They Missed The Playoffs?

I’m mad skeptical a Jaguars fan just snapped…

When the 2023 season kicked off, the Jacksonville Jaguars had crazy-high expectations, this because of their postseason appearance last year — and this in large part because of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With the circumstances being what they were, this campaign was supposed to be one where Lawrence officially became a superstar. And not just that, but Jacksonville‘s defense was supposed to be elite, one of the best in the NFL, and head coach Doug Pederson was supposed to be the leader of that elite defense and a Lawrence-led potent offense. (RELATED: Battle Of Titans: Elderly Tennessee Fans Get To Brawlin’ In The Parking Lot)

But that didn’t happen at all. Rather, the Jags tallied a barely-winning record of 9-8 and ended up missing the playoffs. Overall, it was a disastrous season for the Jaguars after having such a high bar set.

Well, even though we have no evidence of this, I can’t help but to think one woman couldn’t handle it and completely snapped after she allegedly drove her car into the team’s practice facility on purpose Monday. The police arrested her after she crashed through the gate and then into Miller Electric Center’s glass doors, according to News4JAX.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), five counts of DUI property damage, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief, per the outlet.

A woman was arrested Monday night after she is accused of intentionally crashing her car into the Jaguars practice facility. After crashing through the game she reportedly crashed into the glass doors. pic.twitter.com/SVi42s0s8p — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 9, 2024

As far as I’m concerned, this is a case of a disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars fan — allegedly, of course.