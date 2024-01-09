Battle Of Titans: Elderly Tennessee Fans Get To Brawlin’ In The Parking Lot

Holy hell, I wish these guys were Denver Broncos fans — I’ll explain.

The Tennessee Titans were victorious Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and you think that Titans fans would be happy as a result. And I’m sure most of them were.

But then you had these two elderly Tennessee fans, who not only were full of angry vibes and got to scrappin’, but they fought each other in Titans vs.Titans violence … and it was a good ol’ fashioned parking lot brawl at that. (RELATED: Commanders Fan Appears To Sucker Punch The Hell Out Of Cowboys Fan And Hilariously Exposes His ‘Sunroof’)

I feel like I’m repeating myself at this point (because I am) with all of these fight blogs that I do, but I have a duty to report the news, and that’s the fact that we have no idea what sparked this up. However, if you listen to the audio from the footage, it sounds like the altercation started over someone insulting a woman.

Who the hell knows, but these moronic old people gave us some classic popcorn content.

WATCH:

DAMN…. I bunch of older aged #Titans fans got into a NASTY FIGHT 😳😳😳 (Via @barstoolsports)

pic.twitter.com/BGFTbq5Jii — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 7, 2024

Okay, so to my Denver Broncos reference … you know how “South Park” is based in Colorado, right?

This whole ordeal reminded me of that episode where the old people were straight up gangsta.

I mean … “South Park” is kinda right, modern-day old people are a little dangerous.

We’re having parking lot brawls now?

And speaking of parking lot brawls… (LMAO)

Shoutout to “South Park,” man. And old people. Y’all are entertaining as hell.