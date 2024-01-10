Kansas City Chiefs Drop The Corniest Playoff ‘Hype’ Video Of All-Time And Deserve To Lose For This Straight Up Trash

And no, I’m not just saying this because I’m a Miami Dolphins fan.

At this point, we’re just days away from the NFL Playoffs, and as a result, you’re gonna see Super Bowl LVIII contenders attempting to hype up their fans as they begin their run to Las Vegas. Well, unless you’re the Kansas City Chiefs. Then you’re gonna make some nonsensical Hallmark love film as your “hype” video.

In other words, or one: SOFT.

The Chiefs posted the video Wednesday on social media, and though it’s full of cameos you won’t give a damn about unless you’re a Kansas City fan (like that was gonna help), it’s an unbearable TWO MINUTES AND 50 SECONDS long.

And shockingly, Taylor Swift isn’t in it. But Donna Kelce is!

…

So friggin’ annoying.

Don’t forget just how magical the postseason can be ✨ The full trailer for Falling for Football is here! pic.twitter.com/hOA9Y5W3av — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024

And as society gets softer, so does our football — sad.

This is what hype videos have turned into, ladies and gentlemen. Hallmark movies! Not even that long ago, we were spoiled with big hits and music that made you want to hit somebody. Nowadays, we get cupcake filth. And it’s all starting with the Kansas City Chiefs, a franchise who I will NEVER, EVER cheer for AGAIN under ANY circumstances (though I’ll still bet on them with my non-emotional gambling ass).

In a matter of months, they’ve given us Taylor Swift and a Hallmark movie. (RELATED: Dolphins-Chiefs Game Is Going To Feature Some Miserable Weather, And My Miami Fandom Is Surprisingly Cool With It)

And for that, they MUST lose this Saturday. Trash.