Dolphins-Chiefs Game Is Going To Feature Some Miserable Weather, And My Miami Fandom Is Surprisingly Cool With It

Are you ready for my Dolphins to shock the world? Oh yeah, we’re gonna shock the world.

During Sunday Night Football’s season finale matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in South Florida, temperatures were comfortably in the 60s.

It’ll be a very different climate when the Phins head to Kansas City this weekend to square off against the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs, because we’re looking at some absolutely miserable weather.

The forecast for Kansas City this Saturday features a flamin’ high temperature of 14 degrees, while the low will be a beautiful -2 (yes, in the negative), according to the National Weather Service. Balmy, eh?

On top of that, it’ll feel even colder with wind gusts being around 29mph (with an -8 wind chill). Oh, and there also happens to be a 23 percent chance of snow.

In other words, this football game is gonna feature football weather, and my Phins are here for it!

What’s funny is that I should be very worried as a Miami Dolphins fan. Not only are we playing the defending Super Bowl champions on the road, but we’re also up against this outright brutal weather.

However, what’s fascinating about my Phins is their numbers when it comes to snow games. Since 2011, we’ve played in two of them and walked away with the dub both times.

Back in 2011, we got a 30-23 win over the Bills in Buffalo, and in 2013, we took out the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-28 win, according to OutKick.

And even though it wasn’t snowing and the Dolphins failed to secure the win, another cold-weather game that deserves an honorable mention is the 2023 AFC Wild Card matchup between the Bills and Dolphins in Buffalo. Remember that thriller last season?

I know I do, where my Dolphins came *this* close to shocking the world and eliminating the Bills from the postseason, but ultimately fell short in a 34-31 defeat. (RELATED: Head Coach Ron Rivera Fired From Washington Commanders After 26-40-1 Run)

And now here we go again in the exact same scenario: the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against an elite team (who’ve been slacking this season I might add) in their house in a game that’s going to feature cold-ass weather.

Not gonna lie … I like our odds, and feel quite comfortable going into Arrowhead Stadium. Which is weird, but yeah.

It’s time to shock the world, baby. Do it for the Trey! #FinsUp